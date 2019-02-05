WNBA Star Maya Moore Says She’s Focusing On Ministry In 2019, Won’t Play Pro Basketball

Maya Moore‘s career has been measured by success. Now the 29-year-old WNBA and international star is seeking a different kind of measurement: a deeper value of faith and ministry.

Moore announced Tuesday via The Players’ Tribute that she will not be playing in the WNBA in 2019 and instead will focus on her family and “some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years.”

“There are different ways to measure success. The success that I’ve been a part of in basketball truly blows my mind every time I think about it. But the main way I measure success in life is something I don’t often get to emphasize explicitly through pro ball,” she wrote.

“I measure success by asking, “Am I living out my purpose?” I learned a long time ago that my purpose is to know Jesus and to make Him known.”

The Lynx’s general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement, “As she recently shared, Maya has expressed a need to shift her attention more fully to family and ministry dreams in a way that she has been unable to as a professional basketball player. We support her in this exploration and will continue to provide her the love and care she has always known from her Lynx family.”

“I will certainly miss the day-to-day relationships with my teammates and basketball family this season, but my no for the 2019 pro season allows me to say yes to my family and faith family like I never have before,” Moore wrote. “I’m sure this year will be hard in ways that I don’t even know yet, but it will also be rewarding in ways I’ve yet to see, too. I’m thankful to my Lynx family and others close to me who have been walking with me during this shift, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The first overall pick in the 2011 draft, Moore has won at every level, leading the Lynx to the WNBA Finals six times and winning four championships. She was also the league’s rookie of the year in 2011 and was the league MVP in 2014.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 1 hour ago

