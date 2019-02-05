CLOSE
Rapper 21 Savage Birth Certificate Shows He Was Born In London

21 Savage At Super Jam X

Source: Victoria Said It / WHHL

Rapper 21 Savage was taken into custody in Atlanta on immigration charges over the weekend. According to a copy of a British birth certificate obtained by Reuters the rapper was born in London. 21 Savage’s legal name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. Atlanta is the home base for his music business. The rapper who speaks with an American accent  speaks publicly about his experiences growing up in Atlanta and dealing with a culture of drug dealing and gun violence. Read more in the link below.

