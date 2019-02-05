CLOSE
National News

What To Expect From State Of Union Address

Tonight the President will deliver a delayed State of the Union Address at 9pm.  The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.

Other topics:

* Border wall funding – outline his demands, which still include funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

* Call for an end to the politics of resistance, retribution… call for unity

* Showcase a growing economy

* Announce a major milestone in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

* Price of medications.

Source: WRAL.com

 

