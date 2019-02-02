Ralph Northam Admits He Darkened His Face For Michael Jackson Costume

Saturday Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a live press conference denying that he was pictured in a racist yearbook photo. Howerever the Governor admitted that back in the 80’s he darkened his face once with shoe polish for a Michael Jackson costume. He also said that he learned how to moonwalk for a dance competition.

SOURCE: nypost.com

