Ralph Northam Admits He Darkened His Face For Michael Jackson Costume

VAINAUGURATION

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Saturday Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a live press conference denying that he was pictured in a racist yearbook photo. Howerever the Governor admitted that back in the 80’s he darkened his face once with shoe polish for a Michael Jackson costume. He also said that he learned how to moonwalk for a dance competition.

Read more of the story in this link. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Admits He Darkened Face For Michael Jackson Costume

SOURCE: nypost.com

 

