Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF was inspired to clean his house after seeing a flyer from his neighbor who was offering house cleaning services. Can you relate?

When you see how much something costs and realize you can do it yourself? Yea, it went something like that.

Check out GRIFF”s recap in the funny prayer above!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: How Much Are You Paying For Things You Can Do Yourself? was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: