GRIFF’s Prayer: How Much Are You Paying For Things You Can Do Yourself?

| 02.01.19
GRIFF was inspired to clean his house after seeing a flyer from his neighbor who was offering house cleaning services. Can you relate? 

When you see how much something costs and realize you can do it yourself? Yea, it went something like that. 

Check out GRIFF”s recap in the funny prayer above! 

