Police Have Images In The Jussie Smollett Case

Jussie Smollett

Chicago police have images/photos of people they’d like to talk to in the case involving “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett was the victim of what police are investigating as a possible hate crime earlier this week.

Investigators have located a surveillance camera that shows people who are now wanted for questioning, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Twitter.
CNN reported that Detectives had not yet found still images or video of the actual incident as of late Tuesday evening.

Read more about the incident and police findings at CNN.com

