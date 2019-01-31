Police Have Images In The Jussie Smollett Case

Chicago police have images/photos of people they’d like to talk to in the case involving “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett was the victim of what police are investigating as a possible hate crime earlier this week.

Investigators have located a surveillance camera that shows people who are now wanted for questioning, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Twitter.

CNN reported that Detectives had not yet found still images or video of the actual incident as of late Tuesday evening.

