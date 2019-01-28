CLOSE
2019 Black History Month
Home2019 Black History Month

Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Biracial ?

0 reads
Leave a comment

This list is only 26 celebrities that are biracial/ multiracial . Biracial meaning; concerning or containing members of two racial groups. The definition of multiracial; composed of, involving, or representing various races.

This list isn’t in any type of order, but all of these celebrities are biracial/ multiracial, such as;   a Barack Obama’s mother is white, and his father is from Nyang’oma Kogelo, Kenya.

Barack Obama : 

Mariah Carey:

Sade:

J. Cole :

Halle Berry: 

Bob Marley :

Meghan Markle:

Derek Jeter :

Jordin Sparks :

Alicia Keys:

Jimi Hendrix :

Gabrielle Reece:

CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Carol Channing:

Lenny Kravitz:

Vin Diesel:

Yara Shahidi : 

Shemar Moore:

Vanessa Williams:

Maya Rudolph:

Blake Griffin:

Kimora Lee Simmons:

Lisa Bonet:

Eartha Kitt :

Jennifer Beals:

Kelis:

Faith Evans:

There are way more individuals that are considered biracial or multiracial, but the list would be too long. Singer Mariah Carey has openly talked about the “one drop” rule that was forced on the Black race since slavery.

Barack Obama , biracial celebrities , Eartha Kitt , J. Cole

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 7 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close