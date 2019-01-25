CLOSE
List Of Free Community Events Over The Weekend

Mother volunteers with young daughter for community cleanup

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

Tax Information Seminar
Event Date:  01/29/2019
Event Time:  6:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Address Line 1:  904 N. Roxboro Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  This Tax Information Seminar will cover “What’s New for 2019″, Tips on Choosing a Tax Preparer”, “What if I Owe” and much more. The intent of this FREE and Open to the Public Seminar is to answer your questions and help ensure you are not a victim of scams!
Event Contact:  Eldner Degraffenreidt
Event Contact Number:  919-402-8351
Event Contact Email:  eldner@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.myubc.org

 

 

HelpMe.com Human Traffiking Awareness Campaign
Event Date:  January 26, 2018
Event Time:  11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Veranda at Whitted
Address Line 1:  200 Umstead Streed
City, State, Zip:  Durham
Event Description:  Bring awareness to Human Traffiking. We will be showing a movie called “Traffik” and having open discussion around the subject. Not knowing is not an option! Adults and children 12-17 years old with parental consent!
Event Contact:  Jackie Mason
Event Contact Number:  252-314-9550
Event Contact Email:  wakeforestagent@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

Damaged But Deliverable Women’s Fellowship
Event Date:  01/26/2019
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Doubletree Suites by Hilton
Address Line 1:  2515 Meridian Pkwy
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Register today to attend our next women’s fellowship, “Damaged But Deliverable: It’s Time to Dance Your Dance!”

You don’t want to miss this session featuring Revival Crusade Int’l Inc founder, Apostle Virginia M. Spencer, along with special guests Pastor Charetha Alston (Word of Life Christian Fellowship) and Pastor Annette Brown (Loving Heart Christian Center).

Service convening at the Doubletree Suites by Hilton located at 2515 Meridian Parkway in Durham, NC On Saturday, January 26 at 10am.

Registration is free and open to the public. Contact Elder Star Reams at 919.710.0283 or visit http://www.virginiaspencerministries.com to reserve your seat.
Event Contact:  Elder Star Reams
Event Contact Number:  919-710-0283
Event Contact Email:  vsbornagain7@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.virginiaspencerministries.com

 

 

Southern Christian Leadership Conference 1st Mtg
Event Date:  01/27/2019
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Saint Matthew A.M.E. Church
Address Line 1:  1629 Bennett Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27604
Event Description:  Wake County Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)

First Annual Meeting—Sunday, January 27, 2019—-3:p.m.—

Saint Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church -Host Pastor- Rev. Marion B. Robinson

Featuring Guest Speaker:

Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr. The President & Founder, The Healing of Nations Foundation

Senior Minister Emeritus–The Riverside Church, New York City
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  919-817-0222

 

 

 

 

