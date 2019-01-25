List Of Free Community Events Over The Weekend

You don’t want to miss this session featuring Revival Crusade Int’l Inc founder, Apostle Virginia M. Spencer, along with special guests Pastor Charetha Alston (Word of Life Christian Fellowship) and Pastor Annette Brown (Loving Heart Christian Center).

Service convening at the Doubletree Suites by Hilton located at 2515 Meridian Parkway in Durham, NC On Saturday, January 26 at 10am.

Registration is free and open to the public. Contact Elder Star Reams at 919.710.0283 or visit http://www.virginiaspencerministries.com to reserve your seat.