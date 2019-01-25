List Of Free Community Events Over The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Tax Information Seminar
|Event Date:
|01/29/2019
|Event Time:
|6:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
|Address Line 1:
|904 N. Roxboro Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|This Tax Information Seminar will cover “What’s New for 2019″, Tips on Choosing a Tax Preparer”, “What if I Owe” and much more. The intent of this FREE and Open to the Public Seminar is to answer your questions and help ensure you are not a victim of scams!
|Event Contact:
|Eldner Degraffenreidt
|Event Contact Number:
|919-402-8351
|Event Contact Email:
|eldner@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.myubc.org
|HelpMe.com Human Traffiking Awareness Campaign
|Event Date:
|January 26, 2018
|Event Time:
|11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Veranda at Whitted
|Address Line 1:
|200 Umstead Streed
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham
|Event Description:
|Bring awareness to Human Traffiking. We will be showing a movie called “Traffik” and having open discussion around the subject. Not knowing is not an option! Adults and children 12-17 years old with parental consent!
|Event Contact:
|Jackie Mason
|Event Contact Number:
|252-314-9550
|Event Contact Email:
|wakeforestagent@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Damaged But Deliverable Women’s Fellowship
|Event Date:
|01/26/2019
|Event Time:
|10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Doubletree Suites by Hilton
|Address Line 1:
|2515 Meridian Pkwy
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Register today to attend our next women’s fellowship, “Damaged But Deliverable: It’s Time to Dance Your Dance!”
You don’t want to miss this session featuring Revival Crusade Int’l Inc founder, Apostle Virginia M. Spencer, along with special guests Pastor Charetha Alston (Word of Life Christian Fellowship) and Pastor Annette Brown (Loving Heart Christian Center).
Service convening at the Doubletree Suites by Hilton located at 2515 Meridian Parkway in Durham, NC On Saturday, January 26 at 10am.
Registration is free and open to the public. Contact Elder Star Reams at 919.710.0283 or visit http://www.virginiaspencerministries.com to reserve your seat.
|Event Contact:
|Elder Star Reams
|Event Contact Number:
|919-710-0283
|Event Contact Email:
|vsbornagain7@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.virginiaspencerministries.com
|Southern Christian Leadership Conference 1st Mtg
|Event Date:
|01/27/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Saint Matthew A.M.E. Church
|Address Line 1:
|1629 Bennett Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27604
|Event Description:
|Wake County Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)
First Annual Meeting—Sunday, January 27, 2019—-3:p.m.—
Saint Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church -Host Pastor- Rev. Marion B. Robinson
Featuring Guest Speaker:
Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr. The President & Founder, The Healing of Nations Foundation
Senior Minister Emeritus–The Riverside Church, New York City
|Event Contact:
|Event Contact Number:
|919-817-0222