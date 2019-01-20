2 reads Leave a comment
Proverbs 16:3 (NLT) Commit your work to the LORD, and then your plans will succeed.
Explanation: We must maintain a delicate balance: trusting God as if everything depended on Him, while working as if everything depended on us. Think of a specific effort/matter in which you are involved in right now. Have you committed it to the LORD?
Scripture For The Week “Trusting God in Planning” was originally published on 955thelou.com
