Scripture For The Week “Trusting God in Planning”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Proverbs 16:3 (NLT)

Commit your work to the LORD, and then your plans will succeed.

Explanation:

We must maintain a delicate balance: trusting God as if everything depended on Him, while working as if everything depended on us. Think of a specific effort/matter in which you are involved in right now. Have you committed it to the LORD?

