[Poll] Who Should Back-down To End The Shutdown?

We are in day 27 of the government shutdown and pressure is building to end it and get hundreds of thousands of of federal workers back to work and paid.

It’s the longest government shutdown ever!!!

President Donald Trump will not move until he gets money to build the border wall and speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats won’t budge until they get a deal to end the shutdown. In the meantime federal workers who are not getting paid are suffering with out being paid.

Who needs to back-down for the benefit of the American people and the economy? Take to poll below:

