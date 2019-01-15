Your List Of MLK Day Events

The MLK Holiday is less than a week away so make plans to participate in some of the events surrounding the Day. Some start as early as today.
Here’s a list compliments of ABC11.com
Tuesday, January 15 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday)
UNC Walk for Health Marches to recognize Union soldier, 12:00 p/m.
Bobby Gersten, 98, World War II veteran and UNC’s oldest athlete will lead the march from the Pit to the steps of South Building.
William “Henry Jr.” Thorpe, founder and director of UNC Walk for Health will wear Union solider garb and deliver a message to University officials.
UNC campus
Chapel Hill, NC
Friday, January 18
Wreath Laying Ceremony, 9 a.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens
1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance with guest speaker Senator Valerie Foushee, 10 a.m.
Jerry Passmore Senior Center
103 Meadowlands Drive in Hillsborough
Saturday, January 19
2019 Youth Innovation Summit , 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The Triangle Uplift Foundation is sponsoring the summit to inspire students in grades 5th through 12th grade in the Triangle.
Cary Academy
Sunday, January 20
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration and Celebration, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
African American civil rights activist and “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke will deliver the keynote address.
Duke Chapel
401 Chapel Drive in Durham
Monday, January 21
39th MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, 7:15 a.m.
Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Sheraton Imperial
4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m.
Crown Expo Center
1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville
MLK Memorial March, 11:00 a.m.
State Capitol Building in Raleigh
Martin Luther King Noon Observation, 12 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2 E South St in Raleigh
Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Donate books to Book Harvest to help make sure children have access to reading.
Durham Central Park
MLK Evening Musical Celebration, 5:30 p.m.
Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, January 26
18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The statewide kickoff to Black History Month is named a Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society and will feature 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians and more.
North Carolina Museum of History
5 E Edenton Street in Raleigh