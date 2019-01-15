Your List Of MLK Day Events

The MLK Holiday is less than a week away so make plans to participate in some of the events surrounding the Day. Some start as early as today.

Tuesday, January 15 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday)

UNC Walk for Health Marches to recognize Union soldier, 12:00 p/m.

Bobby Gersten, 98, World War II veteran and UNC’s oldest athlete will lead the march from the Pit to the steps of South Building.

William “Henry Jr.” Thorpe, founder and director of UNC Walk for Health will wear Union solider garb and deliver a message to University officials.

UNC campus

Chapel Hill, NC

Friday, January 18

Wreath Laying Ceremony, 9 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens

1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance with guest speaker Senator Valerie Foushee, 10 a.m.

Jerry Passmore Senior Center

103 Meadowlands Drive in Hillsborough

Saturday, January 19

2019 Youth Innovation Summit , 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Triangle Uplift Foundation is sponsoring the summit to inspire students in grades 5th through 12th grade in the Triangle.

Cary Academy

Sunday, January 20

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration and Celebration, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

African American civil rights activist and “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke will deliver the keynote address.

Duke Chapel

401 Chapel Drive in Durham

Monday, January 21

39th MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, 7:15 a.m.

Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Sheraton Imperial

4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m.

Crown Expo Center

1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville

MLK Memorial March, 11:00 a.m.

State Capitol Building in Raleigh

Martin Luther King Noon Observation, 12 p.m.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E South St in Raleigh

Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donate books to Book Harvest to help make sure children have access to reading.

Durham Central Park

MLK Evening Musical Celebration, 5:30 p.m.

Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, January 26

18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The statewide kickoff to Black History Month is named a Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society and will feature 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians and more.

North Carolina Museum of History

5 E Edenton Street in Raleigh

