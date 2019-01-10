Government Shutdown Talks Dead End

No negotiations were made, no wall was funded and no jobs were re-instated. Yesterday’s meeting about the President’s wall and the gov. shutdown ended in a stalemate.

Donald Trump will not move without getting funding for “the wall,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats will not move until the government is reopened and people’s jobs are re-instated. That means hundreds of thousands of federal workers, in limbo in a government shutdown that is within days of becoming the longest on record.

Sources report that the President stormed out of the White House Situation Room after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to finance the border wall. Shortly after Trump tweeted, “Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time.”

