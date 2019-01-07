Is Snow Possible This Weekend?

If you are looking at your weather app on your smartphone, you may possibly see snowflakes. Local meteorologist are saying it’s still too soon to call but it could be possible.

Temperature will be a roller-coaster this week with changes in the 50s on Monday, 60s Tuesday, 40s on Wednesday, and morning lows into the 20s by the end of the week.

With possible precipitation and close to freezing temperatures by the weekend we could see some mix precipitation… we will just have to wait on it.

source: ABC11.com

