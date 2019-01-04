Local
Are You Praying For The Wrong Things? Check Out The Latest Podcast: L.I.F.E With Pastor Kelvin Thurman

This week:

1 Chronicles 4:9-10 New International Version (NIV)

9 Jabez was more honorable than his brothers. His mother had named him Jabez,[a] saying, “I gave birth to him in pain.” 10 Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, “Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let your hand be with me, and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain.” And God granted his request.

Bible Study , prayer , Raleigh

