This week:
1 Chronicles 4:9-10 New International Version (NIV)
9 Jabez was more honorable than his brothers. His mother had named him Jabez,[a] saying, “I gave birth to him in pain.” 10 Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, “Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let your hand be with me, and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain.” And God granted his request.
- Are You Praying For The Wrong Things? Check Out The Latest Podcast: L.I.F.E With Pastor Kelvin Thurman
- Durham’s Alston Ave. Closes For A Year
- Government Shutdown Could Effect Tax Refund
- Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Paying Taxes While The Government Is Shutdown [VIDEO]
- Faith Walking: Get A Revelation Of God’s Word [VIDEO]
- Words To Live By
- Michelle Williams And Kelly Rowland Join Cast Of ‘American Soul’
- “Black Panther” Actress Letitia Wright Lands Top Spot For The Highest Box Office Earner
- Did You Know Patti LaBelle ?
