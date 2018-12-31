Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Beware when you go out to eat. In many cases, even the finest restaurants may not be as clean (or sanitary) as they appear. In this video, Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a few restaurants and critiques them in the most brutally, honest manner. And he should. Customers are spending their hard earned money on what they believe is a quality night on the town…
Warning: This video will shock you and make you want to eat at home all of 2019.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Watch This Before You Go Eat Out In 2019 [VIDEO]