CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Man Arrested For Strangling Officer Who Responded To A Domestic Incident

0 reads
Leave a comment
HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-ECONOMY

Source: ANTHONY WALLACE / Getty

According to documents from Raleigh police officers 25-year-old Travis Javon Hales strangled a female officer and assaulted another. It was reported that Hales left “his hand print around her neck, and she was unable to breathe.” The report also said that Hales scratched another officer on the face and ear. Warrants said officers were responding to a domestic assault situation in which Hales allegedly broke into an apartment where his grandmother lives and assaulted her. More of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

Jerry Smith , Raleigh Man Arrested For Strangling Officer Who Responded To A Domestic Incident , Raleigh police officers , Travis Javon Hales

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 2 days ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 3 days ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 4 days ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 3 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 4 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 4 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 weeks ago
12.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close