New Poll Lists Michelle Obama As Most Admired

Americans have voted former first lady Michelle Obama as the woman they most admire, according to a Gallup poll.
USA Today reported that this is the first time in 17 years a woman other than Hillary Clinton topped Gallup’s Most Admired Woman list.
Gallup’s annual survey, conducted Dec. 3-12 this year, asks Americans, in an open-ended question, to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was the winner among men for the 11th consecutive year.
Here’s the full list of the most admired women, 2018:
Michelle Obama
Oprah Winfrey
Hillary Clinton
Melania Trump
Queen Elizabeth
Angela Merkel
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ellen DeGeneres
Nikki Haley
Malala Yousafzai
Nancy Pelosi
The top 5 most admired men, 2018:
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
George W. Bush
Pope Francis
Bill Gates
source: EURWEB.com
Check out the Gallop Poll for full results.