New Poll Lists Michelle Obama As Most Admired

Democratic National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

 

Americans have voted former first lady Michelle Obama as the woman they most admire, according to a Gallup poll.

USA Today reported that this is the first time in 17 years a woman other than Hillary Clinton topped Gallup’s Most Admired Woman list.

Gallup’s annual survey, conducted Dec. 3-12 this year, asks Americans, in an open-ended question, to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. 

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was the winner among men for the 11th consecutive year.

Here’s the full list of the most admired women, 2018:

Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey

Hillary Clinton

Melania Trump

Queen Elizabeth

Angela Merkel

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ellen DeGeneres

Nikki Haley

Malala Yousafzai

Nancy Pelosi

The top 5 most admired men, 2018:

Barack Obama

Donald Trump

George W. Bush

Pope Francis

Bill Gates

source: EURWEB.com

Check out the Gallop Poll for full results.

