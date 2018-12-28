L.I.F.E With Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman

Thank you for joining Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman for bringing you the weekly inspiration and worship.
This week, join Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman as he takes you to church.
Learn that everyone is going through something, but these events aren’t for you to question God’s will. Those thoughts promote the real question, is it the will of God?
Watch Pastor K.G.Thurman speak on the “Will of God”, as it comes along throughout your journey in L.I.F.E!
Take this time to reflect your current situation and how whatever you’re going through, is truly a test that we go through.
“The safest place is in the will of God”
