L.I.F.E With Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman

Thank you for joining Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman for bringing you the weekly inspiration and worship.

This week, join Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman as he takes you to church.

Learn that everyone is going through something, but these events aren’t for you to question God’s will. Those thoughts promote the real question, is it the will of God?

Watch Pastor K.G.Thurman speak on the “Will of God”, as it comes along throughout your journey in L.I.F.E!

Take this time to reflect your current situation and how whatever you’re going through, is truly a test that we go through.

“The safest place is in the will of God”

Stay

Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: