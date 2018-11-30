Your List Of Free Weekend Holiday Events

Event Description:

The Union Baptist Church (UBC) 2018 Annual Holiday Expo featuring local businesses, free photo ID’s for kids, entertainment, refreshments, celebrity guests, door prizes and much more will be held at Global Scholars Academy (across the street from the church) on Saturday, December 1st, from 9:00am – 2:00pm. It is free and open to the public. It will be a day of family fun with the community! There will be food trucks, Durham Fire Truck tours, motorcycles, free crafts and games for kids and be prepared to take your holiday photos!