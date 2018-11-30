Your List Of Free Weekend Holiday Events

1 reads Leave a comment
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Free Holiday Festivities and Gift Wrapping
|Event Date:
|12/01/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Special Guest Appearances
|Address Line 1:
|10441 Moncrieffe Rd., Ste 101
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27617
|Event Description:
|“The STEAM Museum and Learning Center”
FREEBIES for the Holiday
1. ZUMBA
2. Gift Wrapping
3. Holiday Crafts
4. Breakfast with Santa
5. Pictures with Santa
6. Holiday Fire Safety
Brierdale Shopping Center
(near the Chick-fil-A and Earth Fare)
10441 Moncreiffe Rd.
Suite 101 – 103
Raleigh, NC 27617
(919) 366- 7792
|Event Contact:
|Regina Blount
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 323-2722
|Event Contact Email:
|stem4kidzz@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|WWW.STEAMMUSEUMLC.COM
|A Christmas Extravaganza
|Event Date:
|12/21/2018
|Event Time:
|7:30 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church, Pastor Bishop M. S. Nesbitt
|Address Line 1:
|1705 Curtis Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27610
|Event Description:
|The Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church Drama Ministry – The DCL Players will present “A Christmas Extravaganza”. Come and let us keep you in the Christmas spirit with singing, dancing, comedy and skits. Jesus is the reason for the season!
|Event Contact:
|Pamela Hickmon
|Event Contact Number:
|919-280-0855
|Event Contact Email:
|phickmon777@gmail.com
|A Red Oak Christmas
|Event Date:
|12/01/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00 To 7:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|WB Ennis Park
|Address Line 1:
|HWY 43
|City, State, Zip:
|Red Oak NC
|Event Description:
|First Annual 40 ft Christmas Tree Lighting – Craft and Food Vendors -live music- DJ Dance Party – train rides – sleigh rides and Santa
|Event Contact:
|Tracy Shearin
|Event Contact Number:
|252-904-3412
|Event Contact Email:
|Redoak@embarqmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Townofredoaknc.com
|Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church Homecoming
|Event Date:
|12/01/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church
|Address Line 1:
|1705 Curtis Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Bishop M.S. Nesbitt and the members of Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church will be celebrating 36 Years of Homecoming and 54 Years of Church Anniversary on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00AM. Guest Speaker will be Apostle Clayton Lee of Gods Harvest Church, Cincinnati Ohio. Inviting all former members, those that have ever been blessed by this ministry and family and friends to come home and lets celebrate. Dinner will be served immediately following service.
|Event Contact:
|Connie Bridges
|Event Contact Number:
|919-834-6012
|Event Contact Email:
|deliverancecol@att.net
|Pastor Installation Service
|Event Date:
|12/2/2018
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1515 Crosslink Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27610
|Event Description:
|Reverend Doctor Dorwin L. Howard, Sr. will be installed at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church in Raleigh, 1515 Crosslink Road. Rev. Dr. Leonza Lynch is the Guest Speaker. A reception will follow. All are welcome. The event is free!
|Event Contact:
|Dr. Carol Love
|Event Contact Number:
|919 622 0507
|Event Contact Email:
|cslove@ncsu.edu
|Union Baptist Church 2018 Annual Holiday Expo
|Event Date:
|12/01/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00am – 2:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Global Scholars Academy
|Address Line 1:
|311 Dowd Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, North Carolina 27701
|Event Description:
|The Union Baptist Church (UBC) 2018 Annual Holiday Expo featuring local businesses, free photo ID’s for kids, entertainment, refreshments, celebrity guests, door prizes and much more will be held at Global Scholars Academy (across the street from the church) on Saturday, December 1st, from 9:00am – 2:00pm. It is free and open to the public. It will be a day of family fun with the community! There will be food trucks, Durham Fire Truck tours, motorcycles, free crafts and games for kids and be prepared to take your holiday photos!
|Event Contact:
|Eldner A. Degraffenreidt
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)402-8351
|Event Contact Email:
|eldner@nc.rr.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours