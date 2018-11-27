CLOSE
Give Back Tuesday: National Day Of Giving

Giving Tuesday was introduced in 2012 with the hope that after several days of big sales with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that people would be interested in giving back.

Giving Tuesday went viral almost immediately.

This Tuesday, Americans will be encouraged to give to charity a portion of the disposable income they usually throw at Thanksgiving, particularly through groups which advise and educate on sustainable giving.

