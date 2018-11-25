Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town was increasingly appearing to be nothing short of disastrous and flat-out disrespectful.
First, police officers responded to a mall shooting in Hoover and promptly shot Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. on sight without asking questions that probably would have led to the member of the Army accurately identifying himself as a licensed gun owner. Instead, police decided Bradford and his black skin were a threat, leading an officer to follow his implicitly biased instinct and fire the fatal shot in the Riverchase Galleria.
Police announced immediately after the killing that he was the mall shooter before admitting their avoidable error when it was later found out Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Turns out it may have actually been Bradford who was trying to stop the mall shooting before being shot himself. Meanwhile, the actual gunman remained at large more than two days later.
But now, it was being revealed that police never once tried to notify Bradford’s family while he was, as the Associated Press wrote, “lying in a pool of blood on the mall floor.” Instead, Bradford’s family found out about the tragedy on social media, his aunt told members of the media during a protest Saturday in the Birmingham suburb.
“I can’t believe that this happened on Thanksgiving Day,” a woman who identified herself as Bradford’s aunt said. “No one came to the house to tell them that his son was laying in the Galleria in blood.”
She continued: “We’re not the first family that done lost someone. But we’re the first family that lost someone and didn’t know about it until we looked on social media.”
Bradford’s father said he resented how police immediately described his son as the mall shooter.
“They were so quick to rush to judgment. … I knew my son didn’t do that,” Emantic Bradford Sr. told the AP. “People rushed to judgment. They shouldn’t have done that.”
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 50
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 50
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 50
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 50
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 50
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 50
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 50
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 50
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 50
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 50
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 50
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 50
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 50
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 50
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 50
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 50
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 50
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 50
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 50
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 50
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 50
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 50
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 50
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 50
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 50
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 50
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 50
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 50
