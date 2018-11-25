CLOSE
Sunday School Review “God Answers Rachel’s Prayer”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: GOD BLESSES JACOB AND RACHEL

Adult/Young Adult Topic: Amassing Wealth

Printed Text: Genesis 30:22-32, 43

 

Key Verse: Genesis 30:22 – NIV

Then God remembered Rachel; He listened to her and enabled her to conceive.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019 

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

Obstacles and loss often block our efforts to accomplish something worthwhile. How can we overcome these setbacks in order to live lives that count for good? God intervened to help Jacob overcome seeming defeat by not only gaining many possessions, but also escaping the wrath of a selfish and deceptive father-in-law. 

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

Everything in Jacob’s life, no matter how small and ordinary, was over-arched by the high purpose and providence of God. Owing to the infallible promises of God, Jacob became a wealthy man during his sojourn with Laban. He would return to Canaan with wives, a large family, and many possessions. What is more important, however, is what develops later; he was to return spiritually as well as materially enriched.

 PRAYER

Dear God, we give You thanks for continuing to pour out upon us Your favor and daily blessings. We confess that we do not deserve them and therefore we are constantly reminded that all good and perfect gifts come down to us from above. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

