Prayer Requests "Sincere Prayers Get Results"

Evangelist Mary Tillman 11th Radio Anniversary Service

Source: C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It-WFUN

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Lorraine Hall

Gracie Stevenson

Mother Nellie Knox

Pastor and Lady T

Journey of Faith Church

Tonia JV – Waldorf, MD

Tyrone V. – Waldorf, MD

Jewell Family

Vines Family

Ashley B

Velma T

Alvin T

Lauren

Priscilla R

Sandra Y

Alvin C

Marilyn

Family of Mary Lewis

Alvin P

Cheryl W

Min. Melvin St Clair

Bishop GL & Mrs Harris, Sr – SF Bay, CA

Chanel B – Fort Belvoir, VA

Kaylay S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Michael L – Fort Belvoir, VA

Maxine S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Pamela T

Sandra Y

Janie

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prayer Requests “Sincere Prayers Get Results” was originally published on 955thelou.com

