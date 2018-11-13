T.C. Stallings Of ‘War Room’: “I Want To Use All My Gifts And Talents To Glorify God” [VIDEO]

T.C. Stallings is known for his amazing roles in “A Question of Faith,” as well as “War Room” and many more movies. Stallings is very calculated when he auditions and takes roles.

According to The Christian Post the actor spoke about how he will never compromise his values or faith for any role he does.

Stallings said, “I want to use all my gifts and talents to glorify God. When someone approaches me with a project … I give it to the Lord.”

Nevertheless being an actor wasn’t his first career choice. Stallings is a former professional football player and had an experience at a movie theater that changed his life forever. He went to see the movie “Fireproof,” in 2008 and it made him want to do something more with his career.

He said, “I remember that night … just to see everybody’s reaction when it was over, including myself, crying in terms [of] thinking, ‘He could be a better husband, a better dad, a better everything. And then my heart started thumping to act.”

Moreover, he began to pray more to God on whether acting was for him or not. Nearly a year later he landed a role in “Courageous” and years later “War Room.”

Stallings said, “If I ever took a role where it makes it difficult for me to tell people about Jesus then it’s for sure a ‘no’ for me.”

He continues to encourage everyone to seek God’s plan for their lives and said, “If God calls you to do something, you do it!”

