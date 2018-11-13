CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

“Let’s Talk About Sex”: Erica Campbell Gets Real About Sex Before Marriage & Whether Or Not It’s A Necessity [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Erica Campbell

Source: Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell / Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell has never been one to shy away from questions about relationships, sex and other topics. While speaking with BuzzFeed she had to pick questions out of a jar that were all pertaining to sex.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One of the first questions was all about sex before marriage and if it was a sin or not. Erica mentioned that in the Bible it does say that sex before marriage is a sin. She also spoke about how you should ask yourself if this person deserves your body and if you’re treating it like a temple or not.

SEE ALSO: Erica, Warryn Campbell Discuss Marriage, Sex &amp; Health In Candid Panel [VIDEO]

Furthermore, Erica admitted that she didn’t wait to have sex before marriage, but encourages everyone to ask themselves certain questions before moving forward with their decision.

Another question was all about if sex was a healthy coping method. Erica mentioned that the problem is there before and after sex. She wants you to get rid of that problem before going to enjoy the beauty of sex.

SEE ALSO: Warryn &amp; Erica Campbell Explain Why Sex Is Better When You’re Married [VIDEO]

Nevertheless, Erica was also asked about talking to her kids about sex. She told a story about how 14-year-old, Krista Campbell came home and asked about oral sex. Erica was shocked and surprised, but at that moment the conversation needed to happen. As she explained it Krista was taken back and didn’t want to speak about it anymore.

Erica mentioned that she wants her daughter to understand that her body is a temple and in the future wants her to have a healthy sex life when she’s married. She expressed to Krista that if she can talk about it with her little girlfriends then they can talk about it despite it being uncomfortable.

Lastly, other topics discussed upon were on sex leaving a scent in the car, healthy sex as well as not wanting to have sex at all and feeling complete in life. Watch Erica Campbell get real about sex below!

 

See photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

“Let’s Talk About Sex”: Erica Campbell Gets Real About Sex Before Marriage & Whether Or Not It’s A Necessity [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 1 day ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 6 days ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close