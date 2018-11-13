David & Tamela Mann Encourage Couples To Be Open & Transparent In Their Relationship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We’ve watched David Mann and Tamela Mann in stage plays, movies and finally they’ve released an album together. The couple has been together for 30 years and it’s been filled with the good, bad as well as the ugly.

Tamela loved having David in the studio with her and mentioned that she knew he had it in him to record this album. She even laughed about the fact that sometimes he would out sing her in the studio.

Nevertheless, “Us Against The World,” is the story about them facing challenges and despite it all staying together. Erica Campbell mentioned that watching them on stage together gave her so much joy and that they were relationship goals.

David recalled moments when he watched Tamela just smile at him because she was so happy to share these special moments with him. Tamela also loved having the family join them on this tour.

Along with this album the couple also wrote a book about how their family continues to stick together. A key piece of advice the two spoke of was about being open and transparent in your relationship as well as not giving up on each other.

