Love Talking: Be Honest About The Little Things [VIDEO]

Do you let the little things get under your skin? Erica Campbell wants you to be honest with how you feel about certain situations especially when it comes to your relationship.
She mentioned that you shouldn’t say “no” when you mean “yes” and vice versa. When we aren’t honest about how we feel we sometimes resent the person we’re with. This could lead to us walking away and not being fully committed to our relationship.
Erica wants us to speak the truth even when it’s about the little things. Don’t hold on to all of those problems and let them get in the way of things you want in life.
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
