CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade at Trump

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took several swipes at President Donald Trump—to the delight of many. Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” was released on Tuesday, and she’s been making the rounds to promote the book.

SEE ALSO: 5 Bombshells From Michelle Obama’s Memoir

Appearing Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” anchor Robin Roberts confirmed with Obama that she has no interest in running for president but wanted to know who would make a good candidate to beat Trump in 2020.

“I think, at this point, everybody’s qualified and everyone should run. I might even tap [her younger daughter] Sasha!” Obama said, receiving a ton of laughter from the audience who got the message that anyone is better than Trump.

While Obama declined to offer a specific name, she was clear that the candidates—unlike Trump—should be respectful of others.

“That’s the thing that I’m going to be looking out for. I don’t want people in either party tearing each other up to get to the nomination. I’m going to be looking to see who handles themselves and each other with dignity and respect so that by the time people get to the general (election), people aren’t beat up and battered,” she stated.

Obama takes several direct shots at Trump in her book.

She slams the president for promoting the “birther” conspiracy theory that questioned whether her husband, President Barack Obama, was born in the United States.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she writes.

She also explains the look of displeasure on her face during Trump’s inauguration.

“Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the President’s reality or ideals, but in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile,” she said.

SEE ALSO:

Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After An Unforgettable, Sexually Charged Performance

Stacey Abrams Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit For Every Vote To Be Counted

US-VOTE-DEMOCRAT-SANDERS

Bernie Sanders Backtracks After Saying White People 'Aren't Necessarily Racist' Who 'Felt Uncomfortable' Voting For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum

10 photos Launch gallery

Bernie Sanders Backtracks After Saying White People 'Aren't Necessarily Racist' Who 'Felt Uncomfortable' Voting For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum

Continue reading Bernie Sanders Backtracks After Saying White People ‘Aren’t Necessarily Racist’ Who ‘Felt Uncomfortable’ Voting For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum

Bernie Sanders Backtracks After Saying White People 'Aren't Necessarily Racist' Who 'Felt Uncomfortable' Voting For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum

Sen. Bernie Sanders got himself a heap of backlash. In an interview with The Daily Beast in which he was referencing Andrew Gillum in Florida and Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Sanders said, "I think you know there are a lot of white folks out there who are not necessarily racist who felt uncomfortable for the first time in their lives about whether or not they wanted to vote for an African-American." Now he is trying to explain himself. See Also: A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home NPR reports, "Sanders' spokesman insists those remarks were taken out of context." Sanders also told NPR, "Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum ran brilliant campaigns. Created enormous excitement at the grassroots level, and were running in states that are tough states for Democrats." He also said, "There's no question that in Georgia and in Florida racism has reared its ugly head. And you have candidates who ran against Gillum and ran against Stacey Abrams who were racist and were doing everything they could to try to play whites against blacks. And that is an outrage, and we have got to continue doing everything that we can to fight all forms of racism." Nonetheless, Twitter was not feeling Sanders' comments. See the reactions below:  

All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade at Trump was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 8 hours ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 5 days ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close