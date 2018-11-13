Free Turkey Giveaways, Dinners And More…

Check out our list of turkey giveaways, Thanksgiving relief and dinners and join The Light tomorrow at Spring Forest Park for a turkey giveaway.
|100 FREE Turkey Giveaway
|Event Date:
|11/14/2018
|Event Time:
|6:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Spring Forest Rd. Park
|Address Line 1:
|4203 Spring Forest Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27616
|Event Description:
|P.S. You Matter Inc. will be donating 100 free turkeys to families and individuals in need on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 6:00pm. We will be at the Spring Forest Rd. Park at 4203 Spring Forest Rd at the shelter. This event will be on a first come-first serve basis and only 1 turkey per household.
We are purchasing our small goal of 100 turkeys this year with money we’ve raised and our own funds, but welcome any support or donations. If you, your organization or company would like to donate a turkey or money, please contact Tieshya Coleman (Founder) at 919.633.5867 or Tiffany Kay (Founder) at 919.522.5406, or email us at psyoumatter17@gmail.com.
Our flyer can be found on our Facebook page and website below:
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/PSYM17/
Website:
—-About P.S. You Matter Inc.—–
P.S. You Matter Inc. is a small nonprofit movement dedicated to helping those in need, those who struggle with mental illness, suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, here in Raleigh NC. We are here to reduce stigma, prevent suicide and spread hope to everyone letting ALL know that they matter, p.s. you matter and that tomorrow needs you! This nonprofit was started after we lost someone dear to our hearts, right here in Raleigh, NC last year on April 26, 2017, and it is our mission on this earth to love more, care more, help more and spread more HOPE to ALL!
Thank You!
|Event Contact:
|Tieshya Coleman
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 6335867
|Event Contact Email:
|psyoumatter17@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.psyoumatter.org
|Thanksgiving Relief
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|10am-12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Baptist Grove Church
|Address Line 1:
|7109 Leesville Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27613
|Event Description:
|Need help for the holidays? Saturday, November 17th, 10-12pm, LIFE Harvest Food Pantry at Baptist Grove Church will be open to ensure that family tables have a meal to gather around. Each guest will be able to shop and fill their carts with groceries that best meet their needs. Life happens, but hunger doesn’t have to.
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia Jackon
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 787-4528 ext. 224
|Event Contact Email:
|outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
|Name of Event:
|Let’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|D&H Mart
|Address Line 1:
|908 N Clinton Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn, NC 28334
|Event Description:
|Grazing Mountains Church sponsor of Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. 200 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
|Event Contact:
|Emma Burnette
|Event Contact Number:
|9197960806
|Event Contact Email:
|Galations6@yahoo.co
|Name of Event:
|FREE Thanksgiving Dinner
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|1:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Way Church
|Address Line 1:
|2 Risen Way
|City, State, Zip:
|Franklinton, NC 29525
|Event Description:
|The goal of Solid Rock Bible Way Church is to give 100 people a free thanksgiving dinner.
|Event Contact:
|Veronica Long
|Event Contact Number:
|202-744-6670
|Event Contact Email:
|solidrockbwchurch@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|solidrockbiblewaychurch.org
|Name of Event:
|Turkey Give Away
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH (KNIGHTDALE CAMPUS)
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
|City, State, Zip:
|KNIGHTDALE, NC 27591
|Event Description:
|WE WILL BE GIVING AWAY FREE TURKEY’S – BEGINNING AT 9:00 A.M. – ON A FIRST COME – FIRST SERVE BASIS – WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
|Event Contact:
|ANGELA HENDRICKS
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 985-1661
|Event Contact Email:
|msangie1961@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.elevationbaptist.org