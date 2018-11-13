CLOSE
Free Turkey Giveaways, Dinners And More…

Thanksgiving Dinner prep at Pine St. Inn, Boston

Source: Rick Friedman / Getty

 

Check out our list of turkey giveaways, Thanksgiving relief and dinners and join The Light tomorrow at Spring Forest Park for a turkey giveaway.

 

100 FREE Turkey Giveaway  
Event Date: 11/14/2018
Event Time: 6:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Spring Forest Rd. Park
Address Line 1: 4203 Spring Forest Rd
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description: P.S. You Matter Inc. will be donating 100 free turkeys to families and individuals in need on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 6:00pm. We will be at the Spring Forest Rd. Park at 4203 Spring Forest Rd at the shelter. This event will be on a first come-first serve basis and only 1 turkey per household.

We are purchasing our small goal of 100 turkeys this year with money we’ve raised and our own funds, but welcome any support or donations. If you, your organization or company would like to donate a turkey or money, please contact Tieshya Coleman (Founder) at 919.633.5867 or Tiffany Kay (Founder) at 919.522.5406, or email us at psyoumatter17@gmail.com.

Our flyer can be found on our Facebook page and website below:

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/PSYM17/

Website:

http://www.psyoumatter.org

—-About P.S. You Matter Inc.—–

P.S. You Matter Inc. is a small nonprofit movement dedicated to helping those in need, those who struggle with mental illness, suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, here in Raleigh NC. We are here to reduce stigma, prevent suicide and spread hope to everyone letting ALL know that they matter, p.s. you matter and that tomorrow needs you! This nonprofit was started after we lost someone dear to our hearts, right here in Raleigh, NC last year on April 26, 2017, and it is our mission on this earth to love more, care more, help more and spread more HOPE to ALL!

Thank You!
Event Contact: Tieshya Coleman
Event Contact Number: (919) 6335867
Event Contact Email: psyoumatter17@gmail.com
Event Web Site: http://www.psyoumatter.org

 

 

 

Thanksgiving Relief  
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 10am-12pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1: 7109 Leesville Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description: Need help for the holidays? Saturday, November 17th, 10-12pm, LIFE Harvest Food Pantry at Baptist Grove Church will be open to ensure that family tables have a meal to gather around. Each guest will be able to shop and fill their carts with groceries that best meet their needs. Life happens, but hunger doesn’t have to.
Event Contact: Cynthia Jackon
Event Contact Number: (919) 787-4528 ext. 224
Event Contact Email: outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org

 

 

 

Name of Event: Let’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 12pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: D&H Mart
Address Line 1: 908 N Clinton Ave
City, State, Zip: Dunn, NC 28334
Event Description: Grazing Mountains Church sponsor of Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. 200 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
Event Contact: Emma Burnette
Event Contact Number: 9197960806
Event Contact Email: Galations6@yahoo.co

 

 

 

Name of Event: FREE Thanksgiving Dinner
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 1:00
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Way Church
Address Line 1: 2 Risen Way
City, State, Zip: Franklinton, NC 29525
Event Description: The goal of Solid Rock Bible Way Church is to give 100 people a free thanksgiving dinner.
Event Contact: Veronica Long
Event Contact Number: 202-744-6670
Event Contact Email: solidrockbwchurch@gmail.com
Event Web Site: solidrockbiblewaychurch.org

 

 

Name of Event: Turkey Give Away
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 9:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH (KNIGHTDALE CAMPUS)
Address Line 1: 5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
City, State, Zip: KNIGHTDALE, NC 27591
Event Description: WE WILL BE GIVING AWAY FREE TURKEY’S – BEGINNING AT 9:00 A.M. – ON A FIRST COME – FIRST SERVE BASIS – WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
Event Contact: ANGELA HENDRICKS
Event Contact Number: (919) 985-1661
Event Contact Email: msangie1961@gmail.com
Event Web Site: http://www.elevationbaptist.org

 

