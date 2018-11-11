Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Alvin T

Lauren

Ashley B

Priscilla R

Sandra Y

Alvin C

Marilyn

Family of Mary Lewis

Family of DeNora Moore

Ark of Safety CC

Joy Bryant

Stephen B

Jackie W

Family of Hayden C Jackson, Springfield, OH

Family of Robert Woods

Renee C (Mother of Robert Woods)

Alvin P

Cheryl W

Ruth Booker Phillips

Edna W

Lady Ramona Wooten

Min. Melvin St Clair

Bishop GL & Mrs Harris, Sr – SF Bay, CA

Chanel B – Fort Belvoir, VA

Kaylay S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Michael L – Fort Belvoir, VA

Maxine S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Family of Tracey Woods

Little Family

Pamela T

Janie

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Prayer Requests “Pray Everyday” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: