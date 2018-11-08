[VIDEO] SUV Used to Kidnap Lumberton Teen Found Girl Still Missing FBI Release Video Of Man Walking Near Kidnapping Site

The stolen green SUV used to abduct 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar in Lumberton was found about 8 miles from her home in a vacant lot. A man walking near the location of the kidnapping was spotted in a video and the FBI said it needs the public’s help to identify him.

The video shows what looks like a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt and a hoodie near the location of the kidnapping. Officials set up a tip line for information related to Hania Noelia Aguilar disappearance. Call (910) 272-5871 if you have any information that can help in this case.

SOURCE: abc11.com

