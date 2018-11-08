CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

[VIDEO] SUV Used to Kidnap Lumberton Teen Found Girl Still Missing FBI Release Video Of Man Walking Near Kidnapping Site

4 reads
Leave a comment
Father comforting his son

Source: digitalskillet / Getty

The stolen green SUV used to abduct 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar in Lumberton was found about 8 miles from her home in a vacant lot. A man walking near the location of the kidnapping was spotted in a video and the FBI said it needs the public’s help to identify him.

The video shows what looks like a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt and a hoodie near the location of the kidnapping. Officials set up a tip line for information related to Hania Noelia Aguilar disappearance. Call (910) 272-5871 if you have any information that can help in this case.

SOURCE: abc11.com

FBI , Hania Noelia Aguilar , Jerry Smith , Lumberton police , Missing Lumberton teenager

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 6 hours ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close