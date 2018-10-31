Casey J. Talks About Bringing Worship To Lamplighter Awards

National recording artist Casey J. best known for her song “Fill Me Up”, will be performing this Saturday at the 2018 Lamplighter Awards. Listen as she talks with Melissa about coming to the awards show.

Casey J is a native of Atlanta Georgia, attributes her creativity to her father, who died when she was five years old.

Casey J recalls, “He was a carpenter by trade, very smart and creative”. Both her mother and grandmother sang in the gospel choir at Lilly Hill Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Casey J attended her grandmother’s basement Bible studies as a child.

“I used to think it was the normal way of life because that’s all I saw my grandmother and mother do,” she once said. “I grew up thinking that singing in the church choir is what all kids did because it was my way of life.”

CLICK HERE to get you tickets to join us and see Casey J. minister on Saturday at the…

The 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show Presented by The Light 103.9, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and the Honda Dealers of The Carolinas is less than 2 weeks away. The show will be at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Saturday November 3rd with National Recording artists: Smokie Norful, Beverly Crawford, Kelontae Gavin, Jermaine Dolly, Vashawn Mitchell, Pastor Charles Jenkins, James Fortune, Zacardi Cortez, Casey J., Maurice Lauchner and Isaiah Templeton. Don’t miss this graet shaow. Tickets are available now at all ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, by phone at (919) 834-4000 and the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Box office.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: