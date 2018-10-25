Is It Wrong To Pray To God To Win The Lottery? {POLL} / {OPINION}

In the midst of the recent, $1.6 billion Mega Million Jackpot. It struck question. Is it wrong to pray to God, to win the lottery? Take the poll , but also take a look at the passages from the bible that speak upon Christians partaking in the act of gambling

No, the bible doesn’t read specifically that you shouldn’t gamble. It does on the other hand, put down the idea of materialism, which money and gambling advocate. Matthew 6:24 reads,“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

The bible, to many, serves as a guidance or better known as Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth. The basic instructions are like any other instructions. It is up to you to follow them word for word. The Bible encourages you to work in hopes of an award from God, not man. Colossians 3:23-24 says, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”

I bet, amongst the millions of tickets sold, a large sum of those individuals are Christians. No, this doesn’t mean they are wrong to gamble. I know if I won, 10% would have gone to a number of churches and nonprofit organizations. You tell me what congregations wouldn’t have accepted the money to help the church home, rebuild, or pay up on bills.

It’s true, the Bible speaks down on gambling, but if you won as a Christian ,that doesn’t mean you aren’t deserving. It’s just encouraged, that a winner of that amount of money, do the right thing and not feed into greed.

Victoria Said It

