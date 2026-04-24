Driver Charged After Vehicle Hits Toy Car With 2 Kids Inside, Killing 1, in Fayetteville

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A tragic car crash in Fayetteville, North Carolina, claimed the life of a 2-year-old and left a 4-year-old critically injured on Thursday, April 23.

The incident occurred on Mena Drive in the Gray’s Creek area, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported that the children were being pulled in a plastic toy car by their mother, Esperanza Ballester, 33, along the shoulder of the road.

A white Dodge Avenger, driven by 18-year-old Abinijah Lavon Lewis, crossed the center line while navigating a curve on Pummill Road and struck the toy car. The impact forced the toy car under the vehicle, which then veered off the road, hit a fence post, and came to a stop.

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Emergency responders rushed the family to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Tragically, 2-year-old Cecilia Ballester Martinez succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Her brother, Alexander Ballester Martinez, was later airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where he remains in critical condition. Their mother is also receiving treatment for her injuries.

Lewis, the driver of the Dodge Avenger, sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Authorities have confirmed that charges against him are pending as the investigation continues. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has taken the lead in the case.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or electronically via their website.

This heartbreaking incident has left the Fayetteville community in mourning as they await further updates on the condition of the surviving child and the outcome of the investigation.