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2026 Women's Health Awareness Conference Guide

Empowering Our Community: The 2026 Women’s Health Awareness Conference

Join Mir.I.Am and Dr. Joan Packenham to explore the free 2026 Women's Health Awareness Conference. Empower your health journey and celebrate our community.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Dr. Joan Packenham Womens Health Conference
Source: RadioOne Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Taking charge of your health is one of the most powerful things you can do for yourself and your family. Recently, Mir.I.Am sat down with Dr. Joan Packenham, a lead researcher at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, to discuss an incredible community event: the upcoming Women’s Health Awareness Conference 2026.

Navigating Every Life Stage

Women experience countless transitions. Dr. Packenham notes that the conference is specifically designed with these interconnected life stages in mind.

“The Women’s Health Awareness Conference is a conference where we focus on improving the health and well being of women across their adult lifespan,” Dr. Packenham shared with Mir.I.Am. The goal is clear: to provide the education and resources necessary so women “feel empowered to advocate for their own health needs as they go throughout this journey.”

Comprehensive Screenings and Holistic Care

This event goes far beyond basic check-ups. Dr. Packenham highlighted the unique, comprehensive screenings available at no cost. Attendees can access A1C diabetes tests, fatty liver disease checks, and free glaucoma and mammography screenings.

The conference champions a “whole person-centered” approach. You will find sessions on cardiovascular health and cancer prevention, alongside mental health workshops, cooking and gardening demonstrations, and a dedicated mindfulness room to help women simply de-stress.

Built by the Community, for the Community

Pulling off an event of this magnitude takes a village. Dr. Packenham proudly shouted out the Durham alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and North Carolina Central University for their day-one support. This collaboration ensures the event deeply resonates with and serves our diverse community.

Event Details

Mark your calendars for this empowering, culturally connected experience:

  • Date: April 11, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
  • Location: Hillside High School
  • Cost: Completely free and open to the public (on-site registration available)

Gather your sisters, mothers, and friends, and join the community. As Dr. Packenham told Mir.I.Am, “Come out and join us. What you learn could save your life.”

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