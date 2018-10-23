Jerry Smith And Earnest Pugh Live {VIDEO}

Catching up with singer-songwriter with a five-octave vocal range, Earnest Pugh. Finding out about his love for dogs. Also he dropped some gems on his cooking, which is another thing to add to the list of great things that he does.

Pugh’s has released his latest project called, “The Unsung Hits”. This ten-track collection of songs shows off his remarkable voice and his lyrics that continue inspiring his audiences around the world.

