Although it had a late start and extended the closing an extra day… the NC State Fair did pretty well in attendance.

Despite having a late start due to Hurricane Michael, the North Carolina State Fair had two days of record-breaking attendance and broke the 10-day attendance record. Friday, Oct. 19th 109,396 and Sunday 130,319 people visited the fair.

Source: WRAL.com

