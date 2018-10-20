Congressman John Lewis In Raleigh To Encourage Voting

10.20.18
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights 2015 Ripple Of Hope Awards - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Congressman John Lewis talks with Melissa about how important this election year is for the African American community.  NC Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Linda Coleman (running for Congress) also joins the conversation.

Congressman Lewis has dedicated his life to civil rights and our right to vote and today his chapter continues as he spreads the word to NC voters on why this is such an important election year.

Listen to the interview and make sure you get out and vote.  Early voting is going on now through Nov. 3rd.

Also make plans to join the Congressional Black Caucus for their clergy and community summit on the importance of the November election.

WHO: Congressional Black Caucus PAC

WHAT: Clergy and Community Summit on the importance of the November 6th Election

WHEN: Tuesday, October 23, 2018

WHERE: Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

LOCATION3703 Tryon Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

TIME: Doors open at 6:30pm, event starts at 7pm

FOR MORE INFORMATIONwww.cbcpac.org

 

