Attaching Your Dreams To A Musical Message Can Keep You Motivated [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tenishia Jackson-Warner stopped by “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to talk about Woman Thou Art Loosed (WTAL) Master Class and the Dream Project. At Woman Thou Art Loosed, Warner will be helping women with their entrepreneurial dreams and teach them how to accomplish it. She is the founder of the Dream Project and travels around to talk to women as well as men all over the county.

This year was so exciting for Warner because she got the opportunity to team up with Toyota and travel to several other conferences to motivate people to go after their dreams. She has helped over 100,000 dreamers and has spoken along side Magic Johnson, Cathy Hughes and more. This project is so close to her because several years ago she realized she wasn’t doing what she was called to do.

At the master class she will give the women keys to success and help them build the confidence to follow their dreams. During the interview Erica Campbell spoke about a man that mentioned he listened to Mary Mary’s “Go Get It” for 30 days and after he got his first client at his sports medicine practice. Attaching your dreams to a musical message is inspiring and can motivate you everyday.

Warner is excited about what will take place at Woman Thou Art Loosed because she’ll be working with Erica as women get to sing for their dreams. She wants to encourage them to speak about their dreams openly with other women. Warner also shared a message that just like we upgrade our phones, computers and cars we need to upgrade our dreams and not be afraid to go after them. Remember to be the best version of yourself and God is always there to support you.

