Jo Dee Messina On Battling Cancer: “I Know That God Has Me”

Last year Jo Dee Messina announced that she was diagnosed with cancer. Since the diagnoses she had stopped recording music and recently dug deep into her spiritual roots to write her new single. The song reflects things she’s gone through and believes her faith helped her the most.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Messina said, “I’m leaning on God. I’m letting Him take charge. It’s what’s best for my soul right now. Every biopsy and every result … it feels like an eternity goes by. I know that God has me. I’m filled with gratitude and joy.” Messina also spoke about her children watching her go through the battle and relying on them for help sometimes.

She shared, “I let my kids see my weakness as much as I let them see my joy of life.” Her love of music made her get back in the studio despite how much pain she had. Messina said, “On certain days, it was hard to breathe, and I was barely able to stand up at the microphone. I know that I took the road I was supposed to take … If I look back, I know that God has always been there. I want to make sure that people know that God is good.” We will continue to keep Jo Dee Messina and her family in our prayers.

