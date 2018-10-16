CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jo Dee Messina On Battling Cancer: “I Know That God Has Me”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Country singer Jo Dee Messina performs live at the 2016 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Last year Jo Dee Messina announced that she was diagnosed with cancer. Since the diagnoses she had stopped recording music and recently dug deep into her spiritual roots to write her new single. The song reflects things she’s gone through and believes her faith helped her the most.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Messina said, “I’m leaning on God. I’m letting Him take charge. It’s what’s best for my soul right now. Every biopsy and every result … it feels like an eternity goes by. I know that God has me. I’m filled with gratitude and joy.” Messina also spoke about her children watching her go through the battle and relying on them for help sometimes.

RELATED: Andre Hal Of The Houston Texans Praises God After Cancer Goes Into Remission

She shared, “I let my kids see my weakness as much as I let them see my joy of life.” Her love of music made her get back in the studio despite how much pain she had. Messina said, “On certain days, it was hard to breathe, and I was barely able to stand up at the microphone. I know that I took the road I was supposed to take … If I look back, I know that God has always been there. I want to make sure that people know that God is good.” We will continue to keep Jo Dee Messina and her family in our prayers.

RELATED: Black Women Face High Risk, Dangers And Death Rates With Breast Cancer

RELATED: UPDATE: Gladys Knight’s Publicist Denies That She Has Pancreatic Cancer

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Continue reading 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

The Latest:

Jo Dee Messina On Battling Cancer: “I Know That God Has Me” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close