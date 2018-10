I know they reported it before but this time it’s for real… according to Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child in the spring.

Reports also state, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

