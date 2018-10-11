Cathy Hughes Sings Happy Birthday To Pastor Shirley Caesar

In the midst of the storm from Hurricane Michael, Pastor Shirley Caesar got a fun surprise from Ms. Cathy Hughes . Singing a little for the Queen Of Gospel, the Queen Of Radio had to laugh herself.

Celebrating her illustrious LIBRA birthday in her hometown, of North Carolina . Pastor Shirley Caesar stopped by so Radio One Raleigh could let her know how much we appreciate her.

