Erica Campbell Shares That She Prayed For Cardi B While They Were On The Red Carpet Together At The American Music Awards

Get Up Erica
| 10.10.18
The American Music Awards were live last night from the Microsoft Theater in LA. Tracee Ellis Ross was the host and Erica Campbell as well as her sister, Tina Campbell were in attendance to give a tribute to Aretha Franklin. Erica spoke about what an amazing time it was meeting different artists, watching performances and singing for God.

Producers of the show were going to get other singers to perform, but one remembered that Franklin always closed her shows with a gospel song and that’s exactly what they wanted. They gathered CeCe Winans, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and Rickey Minor to give an unforgettable performance.

Erica talked about a moment she had with Cardi B on the red carpet. The rapper was very nervous and Erica grabbed her hand and said I’m praying for you. Cardi B mentioned to Erica that she felt better with Erica being close and then said a curse, but Erica ended it by saying, “God bless you,” to her.

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

