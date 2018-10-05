GRIFF’s Prayer For The #CouponMinistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
10.05.18
The ministries at church have no limit. Apparently, there’s a new one for coupons. But who doesn’t like saving a quick buck, right? 

While at first GRIFF was weary about talking about his excitement for getting hip to websites like Groupon, he made sure to thank God for the helpful apps and the ladies with the ziplock bags full of coupons. 

This prayer is dedicated to another ministry we can invest in!

