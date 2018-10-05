The ministries at church have no limit. Apparently, there’s a new one for coupons. But who doesn’t like saving a quick buck, right?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While at first GRIFF was weary about talking about his excitement for getting hip to websites like Groupon, he made sure to thank God for the helpful apps and the ladies with the ziplock bags full of coupons.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF Prays For Hotels Without Bibles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This prayer is dedicated to another ministry we can invest in!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For The #CouponMinistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: