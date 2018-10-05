Faith Walking: How To Be A Good Leader And Follower [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell grew up in a church setting where it wasn’t easy to be manipulated by little things because the elders and young people were strong in their roles. Understanding the change in dynamic of church and pop culture now, she knows church hurt exists between the elders and young folks but urges people to not group the two overall.

Some elders say all young people are not crazy. But it’s not all young people and it’s not all elders. There are some who are listening and are respectful and who do honor adults. On the flip side, there are some leaders who understand that you’re young and that you don’t see things the same. That’s ok!

Use those differences in love and build a bridge to fill in the gaps.

1 Peter 5: 1-5 says, “1 To the elders among you, I appeal as a fellow elder and a witness of Christ’s sufferings who also will share in the glory to be revealed: 2 Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them—not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not pursuing dishonest gain, but eager to serve; 3 not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock. 4 And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that will never fade away. 5 In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because, God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.”

Elders should look to the young people who are strong and excited, and young people should take heed to the coaching of the elders who’ve been there, done that. Because in the end, we all share the same goal.

