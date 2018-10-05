Durham Police Locate Missing Teenage Girls

WRAL News reports that Durham police have confirmed that two teenagers who went missing Wednesday afternoon have been found safe.

The report continues to say that 13-year-old Chloe Lacorte and 14-year-old Zaire Abdul Azeez were last seen with an unknown man in a red, four-door car in a parking lot near Northgate Mall at about 2 p.m.

Police said both teens were located Thursday night in Durham County.

No further details were released.

