Today Israel Houghton stopped by the Detroit Praise Network with a new CD in his hands… “Road to De-Mask-Us!” He talked about his own “road to Damascus experience” and the new single featuring Travis Greene. He also shares how his wife, ‘The Real’ talk show host Adrienne Bailon, has made him a better man and is one of the inspirations behind this album.
She is the first person in my life who told me “You can share anything with me as long as it is the truth. Be open!” So all this De-Mask-Us, all this living an authentic life, so much of this has to do with her… She is one of the the strongest christians I know.”
Listen to the single below:
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To Damascus” Inspiration & Transformation [[Exclusive Video]] was originally published on Praise1027Detroit.com