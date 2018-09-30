Scripture For The Week, “Be Mindful of Others”

1 Peter 3:8 (NKJV)

Finally, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another, love as brothers, be tender-hearted, be courteous.

Explanation:

Peter lists five key elements that should characterize any group of believers: (1) one mind—pursuing the same goals; (2) sympathy—being responsive to others’ needs; (3) love—seeing and treating each other as brothers and sisters; (4) tenderness—being affectionately sensitive and caring; and (5) humility—being willing to encourage one another and rejoice in each other’s successes. These five qualities go a long way toward helping believers serve God effectively.

