Man Found In Burning Car In Durham Was Shot Three Men Charged With Murder

The police said Thursday three men were arrested in the death of Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, of California whose body was found in a burning car in Durham two months ago. Reginald McClain, 28, and Walter Thorne-Price, 29, both of Durham and Derrick Tyson, 40, of Bear Creek, have been charged with murder. The three men were being held Friday in Durham County jail without bond.

An autopsy determined Nhiayi had been shot. He was found dead inside the burning car on July 26th on a dead-end road near a wooded area that borders Interstate 40 in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive. According to investigators the shooting did not appear to be random. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

