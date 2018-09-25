GRIFF’s Prayer For TJ’s Pet Scooter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s time for GRIFF’s prayer! GRIFF is so thankful for his dog, Madison. He loves how she greets him, plays and enjoys having a pet, but he never knew TJ also had one.
This weekend while in Indianapolis, GRIFF and TJ rented scooters. TJ didn’t want to get on it at all and was running around with it all day. GRIFF thought that her pet scooter needed a leash. He couldn’t help but laugh at TJ, but we are sure she won’t get on a scooter ever again.
